When Will Attack on Titan’s Series Finale Debut?

The last episode of Attack on Titan‘s anime series is nigh, and with the Scout Regiment attempting to make their way to Eren Jaeger to stop his genocidal rampage, what better time than now to fill fans in on when they can expect the final installment. Though the dark anime adaptation is seeing a slight delay as a result of Anime Japan, fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the conclusion of the second half of the final season.

Fans can expect to watch the final episode of Attack on Titan on Sunday, April 3rd, with the series continuing to highlight the new incarnation of the Scout Regiment working their hardest to make their way to Eren Jaeger in order to stop him from eliminating a good portion of the world’s population. Utilizing the power of the Rumbling, aka a wall of Colossal Titans that are stomping across the globe, the youngest Jaeger has promised to protect the people of Paradis by crushing all opposition beneath the feet of these terrifying behemoths. With the final battle of the series in the manga being the biggest to date, it’s no surprise that many are theorizing that a feature-length film is in the works.

One fan on Twitter surmised that the anime series will come to an end adapting the 130th chapter of the manga, with some screenshots backing up this fact that will see some unfortunate soldiers of Marley coming face-to-face with Eren in his terrifying Founding Titan form, to say nothing of the Colossals at his disposal:

There are total 139 chapters of Attack on Titan Manga and the final episode of AoT: Final season part 2 will adapt till chapter 130 of the manga. There will be total of 9 chapters of manga material left to either adapt as a movie or Final season part 3. ⚠️ SPOILER ⚠️ https://t.co/xRvKXgwkbF pic.twitter.com/meBnQgSyk9 — 𝓛𝔂⁷◴₁₃ | ia ᴹⁱᵈᵗᵉʳᵐˢ (@her_innerchild) March 5, 2022

Most likely, the future of Attack on Titan’s anime is set to be revealed at this weekend’s Anime Japan, wherein MAPPA will most likely reveal how the series will come to an end. Hot on the heels of the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel movie to the Shonen series that is also helmed by MAPPA, it certainly would be no surprise to think that the animation house would be looking to bring the final story of the war between Paradis and Marley to an end on the big screen.

How do you think Attack on Titan will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.