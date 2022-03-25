Anime Japan 2022: Here’s How To Watch

Anime Japan 2022 is set to have quite a few major anime franchises revealing some big information about their respective futures, with the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more having special panels. While fans will have the ability to watch these panels live, there are some caveats in place that might make it a little bit tricky and we’re not even taking into account the time differences. Regardless, this will be a major event in the anime world for this year without a doubt.

Firstly, to watch the panels themselves, each day of streaming will cost viewers around $20 USD, meaning if you want to catch both days live, you’ll have to pay double that. On top of this, the presentations themselves will only be broadcast in Japanese with no English subtitles, making it a bit more tricky for those who aren’t fluent to catch what the panelists are discussing. Luckily, we here at Comicbook.com are planning on following the event closely and keeping readers up to date on the new announcements that are dropping from the world of anime and some of the biggest franchises within it.

Aniplex of America posted more information on their Official Twitter Account, filling fans in on how they can watch the event itself live, though clearly there are a few barriers in place when it comes to catching all of the big announcements that are set to land from this year’s Anime Japan:

Don't miss one of the biggest anime events in the world featuring almost 40 popular anime stage programs online this weekend at #AnimeJapan 2022!



📺 Stream available only in Japanese with no subtitles



🎟️ Buy Tickets:https://t.co/VliFGmmj1e pic.twitter.com/oZauS7XYAW — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) March 24, 2022

One of the biggest panels that will be held at this event is the Attack on Titan event, which will have Studio MAPPA most likely making an announcement for how the series will come to an end. With this week taking a break from the anime series, the next episode is presumably set to be the final episode, with many believing that the animation studio might be working on a movie to bring to a close the story of the Eldians and their battle against the nation of Marley.

