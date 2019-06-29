Attack on Titan Cast Visits Universal Studios Attraction

What better way to celebrate the summer than by visiting the recently opened theme park attraction based on the anime adaptation you provide a voice for, right? That seems to be the thinking of the Attack on Titan anime’s Japanese voice cast this weekend, as several of the voice actors appear to have visited the Attack on Titan the Real attraction at Universal Studios Japan together.

According to photos seen over at Comic Natalie, Attack on Titan‘s Yuuki Kaji (voice of Eren), Yui Ishikawa (voice of Mikasa), Marina Inoue (voice of Armin), Hiroshi Kamiya (voice of Levi), Saki Fujita (voice of Ymir), Tomohisa Hashizume (voice of Bertholdt), and Shiori Mikami (voice of Historia) all attended the theme park to check out the attraction on Saturday in Japan. Universal Studios Japan opened the Attack on Titan the Real attraction, which features original animation depicting a battle, in May of this year. It’s scheduled to run through August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reason for the trip now? Levi’s voice actor reportedly told the rest of them that he wanted to go to the theme park together. The group took a memorial photo of the trip by donning Survey Corps cloaks and maneuver gear in front of what appears to be the theme park’s entrance. They also visited the Attack on Titan the Real attraction, ate together at the park’s Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, and posed for several more photos.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama as a manga series for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giant monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.