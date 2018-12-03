Immersive ‘Attack on Titan’ Game Cancelled By Capcom

Attack on Titan may not be known best for its video games, but the series has made some console outings. However, according to a new report, it seems Capcom has cancelled its plans for a new Titan-centric arcade game.

Recently, the official page for Capcom’s Shingeki no Kyojin: Team Battle was hit with an update. The website revealed the arcade game has been cancelled as Capcom is ending development on it. (via ANN)

According to the website, Capcom stressed its intent to make an Attack on Titan video game which uses the direction gear heroes like Eren Jaeger wear in the Survey Scouts. The arcade game intended to “allow players to experience the thrill of soaring through the air using the omni-directional maneuver gear”, but those dreams have been dashed.

As it turns out, Capcom says it felt unable to provide the “unparalleled immersion” it wanted for the game. The company decided after much deliberation to cancel the title, leaving fans to wonder what might have been.

After all, this arcade title was announced back in 2016 at the Japan Amusement Expo. The game was expected to be single player, but it would be able to support up to eight players for both team and versus matches. Now, it seems Capcom is putting away its plans for Attack on Titan permanently, but there is hope. After all, other companies are pursuing virtual reality attractions based on the adrenaline-pumping title, so all is not lost.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.