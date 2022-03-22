Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Preview for Final Episode: Watch

Attack on Titan has debuted the first promo for the final episode of the fourth and final season! Part 2 of the fourth and final season kicked off with the rest of the new wave of anime making their debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans have seen how the blocks have been building towards the final conflict of the series against Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan before he destroys the world with the Rumbling. But as the anime comes to an end with the next episode, the series has yet to showcase that final battle itself.

As fans saw with the penultimate episode of the season, Attack on Titan still has many lingering threads to wrap up before the anime comes to an end with its next episode. As fans ready for the season (and potentially series finale) hoping for more anime to come in the future, the anime itself has been pretty vague about what to expect from the finale itself. Attack on Titan has released its promo for Episode 87 of the fourth and final season, and you can check it out below to get an idea of what’s to come as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Episode 87, the final episode of the fourth and final season, of Attack on Titan is titled “The Dawn of Humanity” and unfortunately there is very little to go on as to what to expect from the finale. After focusing on everyone else over the course of the recent episodes, the final episode will be returning to Eren’s perspective on all of it as it goes further into the fact that he is the one that orchestrating everything from the beginning. It was one of the biggest twist reveals of the new episodes, and it seems like the the series will be revisiting it one more time before it’s all over.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before fans get to see the final episode of the series overall. Attack on Titan’s final episode will be delayed a week from its usually scheduled broadcast and will instead be premiering on April 3rd. This means it will be breaking into the Spring 2022 anime schedule for its final episode, but fans are hoping that this means the anime will be continuing in some way given just how much more there is left to explore.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see Attack on Titan’s season finale? Do you think it will be the last episode of the anime we’ll ever get? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!