Attack on Titan Post-Credits Scene Teases Season 4’s Finale

Attack on Titan is setting up for the final episode of the fourth and final season with one heartbreaking post-credits scene! The anime has now reached its final episode as the penultimate episode of the series made some major progress in setting the final battle of the series in motion. Mikasa and a few others have teamed up with the Titan shifters from Marley to somehow take on Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan before he could destroy the world with the Rumbling, and each new episode of the anime brought this final battle even closer. But now all of that set up will be coming to an end.

The penultimate episode of the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan brings fans one step closer to the series’ endgame, and has some of the fiercest battles in the series as Mikasa and the other former Survey Corps members are forced to fight against many of their former allies who are now fighting to Eren’s end goal. This resulted in lots of heavy emotions swirling around, and these heartbreaks continue with the post-credits scene in Episode 86 as they each realize just how hopeless of a situation they are really up against. You can check it out below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Episode 86 Post Credit Scene pic.twitter.com/iIbNvVqqFR — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 21, 2022

The scene after the end credits sees Hange confirm that the Rumbling is indeed making its way around the world at a much faster pace than expected, and it’s especially harsh as it means that Marley and Liberio are doomed no matter whether or not they can eventually stop it either. They are so caught up within its wake that it’ll be too late to help, and this was especially bad news for Annie as she was fighting to reunite with her father this whole time. While she loses her own drive to fight, now it’s on the shoulders of everyone else to steel their resolve and move forward.

As for what moving forward means, we’ll see with the final episode of the series. There’s still much to be adapted from Hajime Isayama’s original manga series, so that has fans wondering what kind of plans the anime might have following the end of the TV anime. This has all yet to be confirmed one way or the other, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan’s season (and possibly series) finale after such a post-credits scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!