Attack on Titan Teases Zeke's Part of the Rumbling

Although Attack on Titan's final arc has definitely cemented Eren Yeager in the role of the series' final villain over the newest few chapters, the newest chapter of the series goes to remind that Zeke has a crucial role in the Rumbling. As the final arc continues with Eren destroying the world with the power of the Wall Titans, Mikasa and the remaining members of the Survey Corps have been trying to figure out some way to put a stop to Eren in the face of his overwhelmingly genocidal power. But there might be a way if they can get to Zeke.

With Eren needing Zeke to tap into Ymir's bloodline and thus the full power of the Founding Titan, Armin and the others discover that there's pretty much only way left to stop Eren and use Armin's Colossal Titan for even more destruction. But if they can find Zeke and kill him, they'll stop all of this for good.

As Armin and the Survey Corps try and figure out a plan to stop Eren's new Founding Titan form, one of the options is to use the Colossal Titan for a last-ditch effort to wipe out the Titan along with everything else. But before that, there is the option of putting a stop to Zeke. Levi mentions that they can stop the Rumbling by killing Zeke.

They may not know where Zeke is within Eren's giant bone form, but now Levi has vowed to find Zeke within Eren's Founding Titan form and put a stop to the Rumbling that way. But it definitely sounds easier said than it could be done as Eren has vowed to put down anyone who stands in the way of his genocide plan, and that includes his former allies.

Eren is firm in his terrible resolve, and unfortunately the remaining humans need to be just as firm in their resolve to stop him. The newest chapter has seen Armin, Mikasa and the others come to terms with his deadly new Eren, and by the end of the chapter the two groups are now on a collision course to destruction.

