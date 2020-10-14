Attack On Titan Reveals Why Eren Has Let His Friends Run Free

✖

Attack On Titan is inching closer to the series' big finale, with Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan in a bid to end the long running war between Marley and Eldia by eradicating anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, but with the Survey Corps attempting to stop him, his former friends are confused as to why he is letting them live. The Founding Titan power allows Eren to control every Titan on Earth, including the likes of the Colossal, Armored, and Jaw Titans to name a few, so Jaeger breaks down just why he lets his friends continue to wild out!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 133, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

As the new version of the Survey Corps, consisting of both soldiers from Marley and Eldia, travels toward Eren Jaeger in a bid to stop his "euthanasia plan", they meet up with the former protagonist of the series via his "mindscape". Dragging his former friends in a face to face encounter, Eren explains that he isn't looking to control them with the power of the Founding Titan, but rather, wants them to revel in their "freedom" and if the two forces should come into contact, then so be it.

(Photo: Kodansha)

As Eren explains, standing side by side with the first Founding Titan in Ymir, he has "stolen the freedom from the world" by unleashing The Rumbling upon the people of Marley, but he does not want to do the same to his friends. Whether this is out of respect for their former friendship, or Eren's secret desire for his friends to stop him in his efforts in committing mass genocide, is up to your own interpretation at the end of the day, but it definitely shows that ending this through a peaceful chat isn't going to be the way to go.

With the fourth and final season looking to translate these dark events, it will be amazing to see how Studio MAPPA is able to translate these story beats into Attack On Titan's anime!

What do you think of Eren's reasoning behind letting his friends retain their freedom? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!