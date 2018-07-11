‘Attack on Titan’ to Share a Surprise at Its Season 3 Premiere #AnimeExpo2018

Anime Expo 2018 is now in full swing, and among the big premieres happening during the convention, one of the most highly-anticipated is no doubt the premiere of Attack on Titan season 3. Well, if the premiere of season 3 wasn’t enough of a gift to fans, it seems we’re going to be getting some kind of additional surprise during the event:

This tweet from Attack on Titan producer Kensuke Tateishi, loosely translates to the following:

“We are very sorry Japan, but we are going to have a world premiere in Los Angeles for the “Attack on Titan” season 3 anime. There will be a little surprise. I went for “Welcome to the Ballroom” last year, but it is a blessing to have work every year.”

Fans on Reddit have already turned to wild speculation about what this “little surprise” could be. The biggest consensus is that we could official confirmation that Attack on Titan season 3 will be 24 episodes long, which would be great news to its legion of fans. Other options include a new seasonal teaser, or select preview of footage, which could not only be a gift for the Anime Expo crowd, but for the larger fanbase that can’t attend the convention.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. When season 2 ended, the scouts had regrouped after their encounter and seige chasing the Armored Titan, with Eren learning he has a coordinate ability to control other titans. A faction of the scout leaders began forming a theory that titans are actually the human townspeople, somehow transformed. If that wasn’t enough, a mysterious blonde man was revealed at the end of the season, as the secret partner of the Beast Titan.

Attack on Titan season 3 will arrive in July for lucky fans. The anime will debut its first episode at Anime Expo, before Funimation will bring the premiere to U.S. theaters on July 10th and 11th. Attack on Titan season 3 hits TV on July 22. For the theatrical release, you can look up participating theaters and showtimes through Funimation.