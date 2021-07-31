Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Off Korra's Avatar Might

✖

One awesome Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is showing off Korra's Avatar might! Avatar: The Last Airbender might have brought both the original series and The Legend of Korra sequel to an end several years ago, but they have been living a brand new life thanks to a recent resurgence on streaming services like Paramount+ and Netflix. The Avatar franchise will even be coming back with a whole new extended universe of projects from the newly formed Avatar Studios as well, and that could one day end up meaning more adventures from The Legend of Korra side of things.

One of the reasons The Legend of Korra was able to make a name for itself far outside of the predecessor series was its main character, the titular Korra herself. Korra was a much different kind of person than Aang was before her, and that included a level of bending skill that far outclassed her predecessor right from the outset. Now Korra's might and power has been brought to life in an awesome new way from artist @sanet.cosplay on Instagram that truly taps into Korra's cool battle prowess. Check it out below:

The Legend of Korra might have come to a conclusive ending just like its predecessor series, but there's still lots more to explore from this and the rest of the world of the franchise as a whole. Multiple time periods, many potential Avatars, and a huge and interesting world is what the new Avatar Studios is planning to explore with multiple new TV series and movie projects. With all of that in the works, it would be fun to come back to The Legend of Korra in some fashion.

Because while Avatar: The Last Airbender currently has projects such as a new live-action series in the works with Netflix (which is reportedly slate to begin filming this Fall), The Legend of Korra remains full of untapped potential in terms of where its characters can go. With cool cosplay like this, it makes a great argument for maybe even a live-action take on Korra instead. That's a series that could explore some fun things with live-action actors and set pieces.

But what do you think? Would you want to see more from The Legend of Korra someday? How does it compare to Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!