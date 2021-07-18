Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Reportedly Begins Filming This Fall

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to begin filming its live-action series for Netflix this Fall according to a new report. Although the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is set to expand with a whole new universe of animated projects through Avatar Studios, there's still going to be a live-action version of the series in development with Netflix. While originally intended to feature the original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as the showrunners behind the project, the last we heard about this new series was their public exit from the series.

Now it seems like things are progressing ahead once more for Netflix's live-action adaptation as a new report from Hollywood North states that filming for the Avatar: The Last Airbender show will begin filming in Vancouver this November. There has yet to be any official word on the new Netflix series since DiMartino and Konietzko exited from their role, and there has yet to be confirmation of a new showrunner being set in their place so take this with a grain of salt.

Follow up reports had indicated that Albert Kim (whose credits include series such as Leverage, Nikita, Sleepy Hollow and more) has been set as the showrunner for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, but there has been no confirmation on this either. If the series is getting ready to film in Vancouver this November (specifically November 16th with the intent of ending filming by May 2022, according to the report), then a new showrunner had most definitely been established by this point.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series was first announced to be faithful to the original project, but the original creators had left following notable creative differences. Netflix released the following statement after Konietzko and DiMartino's exits last year, "We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said about the exit. “Although they have chosen to depart the live-action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

