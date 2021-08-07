Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Reportedly Finds its Leads

✖

Netflix's upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has reportedly cast the main four leads of the series, Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko. Originally announced to be in the works back in 2018, the last concrete information we had gotten about this new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender was the public exit of original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko from the production as former showrunners. A replacement showrunner has yet to be officially revealed, but recent reports have indicated that not only has a showrunner been set but filming is apparently scheduled to begin this Fall.

These reports indicated that not only is filming set to begin in Vancouver this Fall, with a working title in place, but a new report from Avatar News goes one step further and touts that the series has found its four leads. Their report notes they have researched Instagram follows from cast and crew together with recent casting calls, and have narrowed it down to the four leads of the series for the roles of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko. Naturally, take these castings with a huge grain of salt as nothing has been officially announced by Netflix themselves for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action production.

Meet Team Avatar Exclusive: Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko have been cast in the live-action Netflix Original Series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" ➡️ https://t.co/OF86UnZawS pic.twitter.com/YNyMj6zI0s — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 6, 2021

Per the report from Avatar News, 11 year old Gordon Cormier (who has had roles in Netflix’s Lost in Space and Paramount+’s The Stand) will playing Aang the titular Avatar, 14 year old Kiawentiio Tarbell (Netflix's Anne with an E) will be Katara the Water Bender, 19 year old Ian Ousley (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Apple TV+’s Physical) has been cast as Katara's brother Sokka, and 20 year old Dallas Liu (Hulu’s PEN15 and Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) has been set as Zuko, prince of the Fire Nation.

Once again, this report is far from confirmed as Netflix has yet to announce any official casting or confirm whether or not production on the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will begin. But if this leading cast turns out to be correct, what do you think? What would you want to see from another live-action attempt on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

via Avatar News