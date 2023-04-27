Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Confirms Aang's Adult Status

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fan-favorite animated series with good reason. Premiering over fifteen years ago on Nickelodeon, the series spawned a sequel in The Legend of Korra, as fans continued to clamor for new information to this day. With Netflix currently working on a live-action adaptation of the original series, Avatar Studios is set to release a new feature-length film on October 10th, 2025 that will hit theaters. Not only will it bring back Aang and the original cast of the first series, but they'll also look quite different this time around.

The Legend of Korra was able to show us quite a bit more about the lives of Aang and the original crew that had fought against the Fire Lord Ozai in their initial adventures. Taking place decades following the first series' events, the sequel gave us looks at elderly versions of the likes of Zuko, Katara, and Toph to name a few. At this year's Cinema Con, Paramount confirmed that the new movie arriving on October 10th, 2025 will in fact focus on Aang and company as adults, showing off a new image of the benders in their twenties to thirties and promising to bring fans back to the Nickelodeon property that has withstood the test of time.

Avatar: The Last Adult Bender

The panel at this year's Cinema Con also noted that Lauren Montgomery, who had worked on the original series, will act as the director of the film. To celebrate the upcoming movie, the official Avatar: The Last Airbender Instagram Account once again confirmed the release date via a new poster. Considering how much of Aang and his friends' lives that we haven't seen, this upcoming film should have plenty of territory to cover.

The Legend of Korra didn't give us much time to see Aang as an adult, though it did give us a number of flashbacks that pictured the franchise's first star in his later years. Following the defeat of Ozai in the series finale, it was clear that the fight to protect the world was far from over. While story details have been few and far between at present for the October 2025 film, expect plenty of bending fans to pick up their tickets in advance to revisit the animated world.

Are you hyped that the next chapter of the bending universe will focus on Aang and his friends as adults? Which Airbender project are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

Via Discussing Film