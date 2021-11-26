Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Lights A Fire Under Azula

Netflix recently gave its viewers a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, considered by many to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, but the streaming service is far from done when it comes to recreating classic animated series, with Avatar The Last Airbender currently in production. With a number of the cast already being revealed with regards to who will be bringing the world of Aang and his friends to life, fans are left wondering who will be playing Azula, the twisted princess of the Fire Nation, with one fan recreating the aesthetic of Zuko’s sister in the real world.

Azula was easily one of the most terrifying characters in Avatar The Last Airbender, being sent out to recover Prince Zuko back to the Fire Nation by their father, Ozai. Forming a team of warriors to help her in her quest, Azula was a villain through and through during the events of the bending series, reveling in her power and the harm that she could cause others. Of course, Azula was revealed in the final episodes of the series to have some serious mental difficulties, seemingly unable to come to terms with the loss of her mother and the bloody path that she had decided to take.

Twitter Cosplayer Milady Confetti shared this pitch-perfect take on Azula, capturing the aesthetic of the character that caused some of the biggest headaches for not only Aang and his friends, but also her brother Zuko and Uncle Iroh throughout Avatar The Last Airbender:

https://twitter.com/MiladyConfetti/status/1460688570700677127?s=20

Azula has yet to be confirmed for the upcoming live-action adaptation that is set to arrive on Netflix, though prominent members of the Fire Nation have already been given actors for this new take on the classic world of Avatar The Last Airbender. Dallas Liu will be playing Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will be playing Uncle Iroh, and Daniel Dae Kim will be playing the Fire Lord Ozai. As fans of the original series know, Azula doesn’t have a prominent role in the first season, so fans are left wondering if the Fire Nation Princess will actually be appearing in the first season of the live-action series.

