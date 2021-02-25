Avatar's Expanded Universe Will Kick Off with a Movie

✖

Bending fans were blown away earlier this week when Paramount announced that not only would the world of bending return, revisiting the universe that was made famous by the likes of Aang and Katara in their respective animated series, but that a new studio would open to handle the franchise's comeback and it seems as if the ball will get rolling with an animated film. Though details about what story will be employed to harken the franchise's big return is a mystery, there are plenty of fish in the sea when it comes to the universe of Avatar The Last Airbender.

As many fans know, this would mark the first time that Aang and the Gang have hit the big screen, with the controversial live-action take on the world of bending being released years back by movie director M. Night Shyamalan still being talked about to this day. However, this would mark the first time that we've got an animated movie for the franchise, with fans now wondering if this first venture for Avatar Studios would follow the adventures of Aang in Avatar, Korra in Legend of Korra, or perhaps take an entirely new route and explore new characters that have yet to appear in the Nickelodeon production.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

The creators of the series, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are slated to head the studio and act as co-chief creative officers, with the upcoming film being, presumably, one of the first of many projects that will take fans back to the beloved universe that has become legendary since its original airing.

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of stories to explore in the world of Avatar for a potential movie, whether that is following the adventures of the Aang Gang following the defeat of the Fire Lord, documenting Korra and Sato as they bounce through the spirit world, or even introducing a past Avatar with a story of their own, such as Kyoshi. Even still, perhaps the dynamic duo responsible for the franchise might take the opportunity to explore a brand new world that takes place after Korra, once again exploring how the world changed with the arrival of a new Avatar.

What do you want to see from the first Avatar animated movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending that is so beloved to this day.

Via Cartoon Brew