Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Celebrate Appa Being Adorable

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans discovered Appa was trending on Twitter, and couldn’t hold back their love. Everyone’s favorite flying bison is one of the most memorable parts of the first series. Aang, Appa, and Momo are kind of on their own because of the Air Nomads being massacred. But, they find community with each other, and later Team Avatar. In fact, one of the most harrowing parts of The Last Airbender is when Appa is kidnapped and the quest to rescue him begins. That clearly tugged on a lot of fans’ heartstrings and Appa’s Lost Days is one of the most special episodes from Aang’s entire story.

Netflix recently added the series to its lineup and the success was almost immediate. Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely said during his analysis of the Netflix Top 10:

“The entire Avatar franchise has been a big hit on Netflix throughout 2020. M. Night Shyamalan's much-maligned film adaptation, simply called The Last Airbender, debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. Despite its failure upon release 10 years ago, and it's continued bashing at the hands of both critics and fans, The Last Airbender was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks after its arrival.”

If that weren’t enough, the live-action series for Netflix is still in development. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were very excited to work on this new project. They say they have always intended to produce a live-action take. In the press release for the series, the two made the following statement:

Unpopular opinion:"Appa is most important member of the Gaang". pic.twitter.com/4TBIaKap2Z — Zuko🔥🐐 (@IGZukofirelord) June 16, 2020

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It's a once in a lifetime chance to build upon everyone's great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action and world-building."

There was some question of if they would be able to achieve their vision for live-action Avatar with Netflix. But, both parties are invested in delivering the most authentic experience possible.

VP of Kids & Family Content at Netflix, Melissa Cobb previously said, "We are committed to honoring Brian and Mike's vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang's epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix."

Who is your favorite character from Avatar: The Last Airbender?

