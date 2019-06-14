Mark Hamill Wants to be in Netflix’s Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series

Mark Hamill is no stranger to both the worlds of live action and animated entertainment. With his biggest role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise and as the Joker in the Batman Animated Series, Hamill can act in both mediums with the best of them. As the Trickster, Mark appeared in both live action Flash series as well as the animated Justice League Unlimited. Now, Hamill is looking to bring one of his animated roles to life in the real world as he attempts to gain the role of the Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix’s upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

When Twitter User Avessizzle asked Mark Hamill if he would be willing to return to his role as Ozai in the upcoming Netflix Avatar live action series, the man himself responded:

I’m available. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 14, 2019

Hamill’s character in Avatar was the “big bad” of the series, ruling over the fire nation and pushing the country to attack all others in a bid to take over the world. Ozai, in the series finale, made a last ditch attempt at conquest with the help of “Sozin’s Comet” which boosted his fire bending abilities tenfold. In an epic fight against the series protagonist, Aang, Ozai was defeated and sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes against the world.

Ozai also had two children, Prince Zuko and Princess Azula, who both had serious mental hurdles to overcome thanks to their father’s “parenting”. While Zuko started out as a series antagonist, he eventually found himself switching sides and joining the forces of Aang and his friends. Azula however continued to attempt to get in her father’s good standing by pursuing Zuko and Aang throughout the latter parts of the series.

The upcoming Netflix adaptation wouldn’t be the first time that a live action Avatar: The Last Airbender series had been attempted. In 2010, M Night Shyamalan had attempted to make a feature length film that covered the first season of the series but was met with both critical and financial woes. Netflix will bring in series creators to attempt to create a television series that revisits the characters and events that took place in the 2005 Nickelodeon animated series.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender’s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, it was announced a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi would be coming to the canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.