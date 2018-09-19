‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Creators Comment on New Live-Action Series

Earlier today, Netflix announced that it has ordered a live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netflix then confirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino would be involved in the project. The creative duo has made their first statements on the project.

Following the initial announcement on Twitter, Netflix sent out a press release that confirmed DiMartino and Konietzko will be the showrunners and executive producers of the live-action series. The release also included a joint comment from the team:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

The release also confirmed that the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is being developed for Netflix in partnership with Nickelodeon.

“We’re committed to honoring Bryan and Mike’s vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang’s epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s vice president of Kids & Family Content.

Nickelodeon’s señor vice president of animation production and development Chris Viscardi added, “Avatar: The Last Airbender continues to grow and resonate with fans around the world due to its combination of relatable characters with all their foibles and a fully realized world of epic, high-stakes stories and adventures. This partnership with Netflix is part of our broader efforts at Nick and Viacom to tap into our enormous library of culturally resonant properties to produce new interpretations, and we can’t wait for people to see Netflix’s live-action version of Avatar.”

Along with the announcement, Netflix also revealed the first concept art from the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered in 2005 on Nickelodeon and concluded in 2008. The series won several industry awards, including Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award.

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series goes into production in 2019.