Avatar: The Last Airbender Composer Reveals Reaction to New Avatar Studios Projects

Netflix is preparing to revisit the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a brand new live-action series that will once again dive into the story of Aang and company attempting to stop the aspirations of the Fire Nation in taking over the world. With Avatar Studios from Paramount seeking to create new animated stories in the world of Aang and Korra, it seems that the composer of the original series has seen the new animation style that will be used in the upcoming projects and has some great things to say about the aesthetic.

Composer Jeremy Zuckerman helped weave the story of Aang and the gang via its soundtrack when the series arrived on Nickelodeon in 2005, having also worked on the sequel series of The Legend of Korra for the cable channel. He has also been a part of many other animated productions, including several for Warner Bros. Entertainment and its roster of superheroes, creating scores for Jonah Hex, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam, and more. While his involvement in the revival of the universe from Avatar Studios has yet to be confirmed, it certainly seems as though he might have a role to play when it comes to the return of the benders.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared the quote from Jeremy Zuckerman when it came to the animation style that Avatar Studios will be using for the new projects in the Airbender universe, though no stories have been confirmed as to how the animated franchise will return via the Paramount production:

“It’s inspired and gorgeous. The quality is… EVEN HIGHER than you would expect. It’s gonna be exciting and beautiful.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the upcoming projects from Avatar Studios won’t be using the same traditional two-dimensional animation that was employed by both Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, instead deciding to use more computer-generated animation to return the universe back to the fans. While this animation style has yet to be revealed to fans proper, there are plenty of Aang and Korra fanatics that we’re sure will be happy to hear that the projects are nice on the eyes.

