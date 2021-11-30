Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Enters Third Week of Production With New Photo

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s new live-action adaptation has entered its third week of production with Netflix and has celebrated the occasion with a new photo! First announced to be in the works back in 2018, Netflix had officially started moving forward with their new live-action take on the classic Nickelodeon animated series in full earlier this year. After announcing a few key members of the cast over the course of the last couple of months, the series had announced it was officially beginning principal photography earlier this month in a new custom studio in collaboration with Pixomondo Virtual Production, an Academy Award and Emmy winning visual effects studio.

The various members of the cast have been openly celebrating the start of production on social media, and while they each have been coy about what to expect from this new series, the Executive Producer and showrunner behind teased fans some more. Celebrating being on set for the third week of production, Albert Kim shared a juicy photo tease with fans on Twitter teasing that “lots of big scenes” and new characters are on deck for this particular week of shooting. Check out Kim’s original Tweet below:

On set for the start of Week 3. Lots of big scenes–and new characters–coming up. #AvatarTheLastAirbender @NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/E9r1a2WEga — Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) November 29, 2021

The current cast for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender includes the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao. Netflix currently does not have a release window or date set for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series just yet, but they describe it as such:

“The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.”

