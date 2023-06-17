Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces 2024 Release

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works for a new live-action series adaptation for Netflix, and it has been announced that the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service in 2024! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been branching out in all sorts of new ways ever since it took over the streaming world a few years ago, and now a new live-action take in on the way with Netflix. In the works for the last few years, it seems like this new series is finally on the way as fans have gotten the first real concrete look at what to expect from this new adaptation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender announced that this new live-action series will be available to check out on Netflix some time in 2024. Taking the stage during Netflix's TUDUM special event this year in Brazil, the cast of the series shared their excitement for what's to come as they teased some of their major highlights such as riding Appa, the bending action, and more. But with it still being a year away, there's still much more of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series still to show as Netflix gets ready. Check out the new teaser:

How to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be streaming its live-action series with Netflix in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. The extended supporting cast announced thus far as includes Maria Zhang as Suki, Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Thalia Tran as Mei, Lim Kay Siu as Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue.

More of the extended cast includes Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Arden Cho as June, A Martinez as Master Pakku, Nathaniel Arcand as Chied Arnook, Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo, Ruy Iskandar as Lt. Jee, Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin, C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku, François Chau as The Great Sage, Ryan Mah as Lt. Dang, Randall Duk Kim as Wong Shi Tong, and George Takei as Koh, the Face Stealer.

Will you be checking out the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!