Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Nabs Composer Takeshi Furukawa

Avatar The Last Airbender will see a revival on two different fronts, with Avatar Studios created by Paramount to bring back Aang and his universe via new animated projects, while Netflix continues its work on its live-action adaptation. While fans have yet to receive a release date or footage from the upcoming streaming adaptation, Netflix continues to make moves behind-the-scenes, with a major arrival announced in Takeshi Furukawa coming on board the project to bring the music of the bending universe to life.

The original composer of the original Avatar The Last Airbender was Jeremy Zuckerman, who had not only created the score for the story that would introduce viewers to Aang and the gang, but also was responsible for the sequel series, The Legend of Korra. Zuckerman had also worked on major projects in the past including Scream: The TV Series and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. Furukawa, the new composer hopping aboard the world of bending for Netflix's upcoming take, is no slouch in the composing department, having worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Trek: Enterprise, and the video game The Last Guardian to name a few.

Avatar The Last Soundtrack Bender

Composer Furukawa dropped the big news using his Official Twitter Account, sharing that not only would he be hopping on board the live-action Netflix adaptation, but was planning to honor the original animated series by gaining stewardship of the original soundtrack to potentially incorporate in the new iteration:

It is a tremendous honor to announce my involvement on Netflix’s epic live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and truly humbled to receive stewardship of the incredible themes from the original series. We are hard at work to elevate this to new heights, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CgC4UD6sW5 — Takeshi Furukawa (@TFurukawaMusic) February 17, 2023

The upcoming Netflix series will see Gordon Cormier taking on the role of Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell playing Katara, Ian Ousley stepping into the shoes of Sokka, and Dallas James Liu set to bring Prince Zuko to life. Production has wrapped on the filming of the series, though the streaming service has yet to reveal whether fans can expect the live-action adaptation of Avatar The Last Airbender to hit its roster in 2023. Netflix did confirm earlier this year that One Piece's live-action series would be hitting the platform at some point this year, proving that the streaming service is going "all-in" when it comes to animated adaptations.

