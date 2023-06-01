Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Bends With Kyoshi

Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen continued popularity despite its series coming to a close in 2008. With Netflix working on a new live-action adaptation of the series that is set to give fans an update at this year's Tudum event, a new animated movie is slated to arrive in 2025. Bringing back Aang and company as adults, the film will take fans back to the original universe officially since the conclusion of The Legend of Korra. Thanks to the franchise's popularity, new cosplay continues to arrive.

Avatar fans never had the opportunity to see Kyoshi alive during the first animated series, with the previous Avatar appearing mostly to offer Aang advice on his journey. Leading a life that was far more brutal in her approach than Aang, Kyoshi would often tell the star of Avatar: The Last Airbender to use deadly force when necessary. Kyoshi was the Avatar prior to the birth of Avatar Roku of the Fire Nation and while she never had an animated series to call her own, she did receive two novels that explored her time as the Avatar in The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi respectively.

Kyoshi The Avatar

Avatar Studios has confirmed in the past that there will be three animated movies that will be released. While the first has been confirmed to feature adult versions of Aang and company, the latter two have yet to have any details released to the public. Many bending fans are hoping that one will follow Korra, but perhaps, a third might take a look at the life of Kyoshi.

Kyoshi was perhaps the most ruthless bender of them all, running into situations in her time as the Avatar wherein she needed to rely on ruthless efficiency to save the world. While her story was told over the course of two novels, there are sure to be plenty of avenues that have yet to be explored in her life that could make for a good feature-length film. While she did not lend a hand to the cast of the original series or The Legend of Korra, her legacy clearly lived on long after her death.

