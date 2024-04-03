Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Recreates One of Azula's Best Moments

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on coming back to Netflix with Season 2, and one awesome cosplay is helping to hype up Azula's return by recreating one of her best moments from the original animated series! Avatar: The Last Airbender kicked off a new live-action take on the classic Nickelodeon animated series with Netflix, and one of the bright spots from the first season was the fact it directly adapted some of the biggest moments from the first season of the original. But all the while, there are still some major events to come in the next two seasons.

While Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender made sure to include more of Azula, it's not until the second season of the animated series that she appears in full and starts hunting down Aang and the gaang. This means we'll likely get to see live-action interpretations of some of her most famous scenes from the animated original, and some fans are taking matters into their own hands to make sure none of these moments are missed. Artist yuekelele on Instagram does just that by perfectly showing off Azula's first meeting with Aang with some truly boss cosplay. Check it out:

What to Know for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 and 3

Netflix has announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning for both Season 2 and 3 in the near future. A production start date has yet to be announced as of the time of publication, nor has there been a release window or date announced for the new episodes. But you can catch up with everything that's happened in the eight episode first season (which adapts the first season of the animated classic) now streaming with Netflix. It stars a core a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

What are you excited to see from Azula in future seasons of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!