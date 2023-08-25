Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Orchestra Behind The Scenes Image

The Straw Hat Pirates might be the next big animated characters that are getting the live-action treatment on Netflix, but next year will see the likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko returning to the world of live-action. While the streaming service has yet to confirm the exact date we can expect Avatar: The Last Airbender to arrive, it is set to make landfall in 2024. To continue the hype train for the new live-action adaptation, Netflix has shared some behind-the-scenes images when it comes to creating the series' soundtrack.

Of course, the upcoming Netflix series isn't the only project that is aiming to bring Aang and his fellow benders to the small screen. Paramount has created Avatar Studios, which sees franchise creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko making a comeback to create new animated stories in the original universe. With the first film set to focus on Aang and his friends as adults, in between the conclusion of the original series and the beginning of The Legend of Korra, the movie is set to arrive in the fall of 2025. While the first live-action Avatar film was not received well by fans of the original series, Netflix is hoping to buck the trend with their upcoming project.

Orchestra: The Last Airbender

For Netflix's live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender will receive a good portion of its soundtrack from Synchron Stage Orchesta and Choir. In the new behind-the-scenes images, the orchestra is performing the new tracks that will accompany the re-telling of Aang's earliest adventures as the star of the animated series. Besides Avatar and One Piece, Netflix also has live-action takes in the works for Yu Yu Hakusho and Mobile Suit Gundam.

Open a new chapter... Synchron Stage Orchestra and Choir bringing Avatar: The Last Airbender’s score to life. pic.twitter.com/jYOwd3JrMm — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@netflix_avatar) August 21, 2023

Despite the original series debuting over fifteen years ago, the fanbase has been as passionate as ever when it comes to the universe filled with benders. It's been some time since we saw Aang and/or Korra hit the screen though the franchise has continued in the form of comic books and novels since.

Do you think Netflix's Avatar will live up to its source material? Which bending project are you most looking forward to seeing in the future?