Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Starts Production with Cast Photo

Netflix has officially kicked off the start of production for their new Avatar: The Last Airbender series and is celebrating with a new photo of the central cast and staff! Announced to be in the works a couple of years ago, Netflix is finally moving forward on their live-action take on Nickelodeon’s classic animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. After announcing the core cast bringing Aang and the gaang to life earlier this Summer, and filling in some other important roles in the following months, it seems the series is now ready to full-on production.

Netflix has announced the start of principal photography for Avatar: The Last Airbender in Vancouver. They will be collaborating with Pixomondo Virtual Production, an Academy Award and Emmy winning visual effects studio, for what is described as “one of the biggest” virtual productions in North America. To celebrate the start of production, Netflix has shared a photo commemorating the cast and a few select members of the creative staff as they get ready for the start of filming. Check it out below:

Those in the photo include Executive Producer Lindsey Liberatore, directors Jet Wilkinson and Jabbar Raisani, Showrunner, executive producer and writer Albert Kim, Executive Producer and director Michael Goi, Ian Ousley (who will play Sokka in the new series), Dallas Liu (who stars as Zuko), Executive producer and director Roseanne Liang, executive producer Dan Lin, Kiawentiio (who stars as Katara), and Gordon Cormier, who will be starring at the center of it all as Aang. Kim. Albert Kim had this to say about the start of production, “We’re thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we’re especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world.”

As for what that production will entail, it will take place on a new, custom built facility that is 84 feet across and 28 feet high with 23,000 square feet of stage space and more than 3000 LED Panels. So fans can look forward to what Netflix will be putting into such a notable series. But what do you think? Are you excited to see that Netflix is finally moving forward on their live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!