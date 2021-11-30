Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Gives Close Look at Iroh’s Iconic Beard

Netflix is pushing forward with all its live-action plans, and it seems Avatar: The Last Airbender is high on its list. The project is weeks into production now, and fans are as eager as ever for a first look. Now, fans know how Iroh will partially look in the series, and we have actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee to thank for the peek.

The update comes from Youtube as Lee posted a new video on his channel, Bitter Asian Dude. The actor, who has been cast as Iroh, did an unboxing on-screen which forced him to reveal his new facial hair. As you can see below, the look isn’t cartoony by any means, and Lee says stylists have to add things to his natural beard to perfect Iroh’s iconic look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reveals his Iroh beard!



This is his facial hair shaved by the live-action ATLA hair & makeup department to play Iroh. He said that he'll "need a little bit of help" from them for Iroh's Fire Navy mutton chops (sideburns) and that the "full look" made him cry pic.twitter.com/lfiGx3GVl4 — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) November 29, 2021

As you can see, Lee is rocking a short white beard, and his mustache has been shaved aside from its edges. This look tracks since Iroh never rocked facial hair on his upper lip in the original series; Iroh was best known for his wild sideburn and beard, so Lee is adhering to the look. Obviously, hairpieces can be added on set to perfect Iroh’s style, so you can see why fans are eager to check out Lee in full costume.

Of course, the same can e said for the entire cast. Avatar: The Last Airbender got into production several weeks back in Canada, and Netflix has kept a tight lid on set photos. Gordon Cormier has only teased his new look as Aang on Instagram, and even then, fans weren’t shown his fully shaven head. A photo was posted of him on Instagram with a hat confirming he had cut his hair. And to his side, Ian Ousley kept Sokka’s hair a secret with help from a beanie. There is no telling how Kiawentiio will pull of Katara’s long locks, but fans are hoping the live-action series keeps her hair loops.

At this point, fans aren’t sure when Avatar: The Last Airbender will go live, but they hope a poster or trailer will debut early next year. It all comes down to scheduling as the pandemic can shift timelines at any moment. But for now, netizens are resting easy knowing that Lee’s take on Iroh is looking good so far.

What do you think about Iroh’s look so far? Do you have faith in Netflix’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.