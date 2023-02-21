Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Talks Returning to Franchise to Form Avatar Studios

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for a massive return of the animated franchise with a brand new studio working on multiple projects and feature films, and one of the creators behind it all talked about coming back to the series after all these years for form Avatar Studios! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the midst of a major revival over the last few years as both new and older fans got to check out the series streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix. This resulted in such a new popularity that Nickelodeon is now bringing it all back bigger and better than ever.

Although the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series we did get were big epics in their own right, it's much different from being a studio dedicated to all sorts of new avenues for its universe. Speaking about his return to the franchise in a special interview, series co-creator Bryan Konietzko revealed that as part of being asked to return to the series that they could nab a bigger overall deal rather than just sign on in a per project basis.

Bryan Konietzko Explains Returning For Avatar Studios

"We got sucked back into the TV world. Nickelodeon was under new leadership and they were like, 'Hey, we really love and respect Avatar and we would love to have you guys come back,'" Konietzko explained when talking about being asked to come back for new material. Having been away from the series for a few years and being recharged enough to take on the new endeavor, Konietzko then asked for a much different environment this time around.

"I was like, 'I've spent the majority of my life in that building [in] Burbank, California, and I need a different environment," Konietzko stated how their initial return conversations eventually led to the formation of Avatar Studios and its projects. "What if we did a bigger overall deal instead of just project to project?' Somehow we got our own studio within Nickelodeon." Teasing that multiple projects and feature films are now in the works at the studio, now it's just a matter of waiting for them all to come our way!

