One Meme Just Reimagined Thanos As A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Saiyan

If you have been living on the remains of Planet Namek, then you may not have heard the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped. The explosive footage shows the MCU’s mightiest heroes get wrecked by Thanos when the Mad Titan comes to Earth, but anime fans already know guys like the villain.

After all, Nappa has been around for quite some time.

Over on Twitter, a new meme of Thanos is going viral, and it is all thanks to Dragon Ball. As you can see below, one very clever took Thanos in all his world-destroying glory and turned him into a surly Saiyan.

The impressive artwork is just one of many Thanos means to come from Twitter after the Avengers trailer dropped. This piece in particular gives Thanos the traditional Saiyan armor Nappa first wears in Dragon Ball Z, but that isn’t all. The purple baddie is also given a power scouter that is surely trying to suss out Iron Man’s true strength. And, in true Nappa style, Thanos is given some sweet facial hair to make up for his bald head.

The meme is an entirely appropriate one, but Dragon Ball Z fans think there are other characters who suit Thanos’ style better. The Mad Titan is someone who likes to obliterate worlds, so Thanos fits the molds of baddies like Freeza and Majin Buu. The all-powerful villain tends to have more reasoning behind his destructive fits than Buu ever had, and you know someone like Freeza would be all about the Infinity Gauntlet. If the MCU somehow adopted the Dragon Balls, Thanos would be all about the artifacts too. So, if you think you’re handy with Photoshop, it may be worth trying your hand at the new mash-up.

