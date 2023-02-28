Ayakashi Triangle Anime Announces Its Return

At last, it seems like the spring season is shoring up its series right as its end hits the horizon. Earlier this year, fans learned a number of shows that debuted in January were heading on hiatus due to production issues. Now, we have learned Ayakashi Triangle is eyeing its return, and we've been given a schedule for its big comeback.

As you can see on Twitter, the team behind Ayakashi Triangle revealed new details about the show's return following its hiatus. It turns out episode five is slated to go live in March, but the series won't be free from interruptions moving forward.

It turns out episodes five and six will air weekly without interruption before a little special goes live on March 20th. Ayakashi Triangle will release a compilation episode on that date to catch up new fans with the series. March 27th will also find the anime on break thanks to some special programming. But if all goes well, the Studio Connect show will return in April.

Clearly, there are some kinks left to work out behind the scenes with Ayakashi Triangle, but they are being smoothed out one by one. This is reassuring given how much fans were anticipating the series' TV debut. After all, Ayakashi Triangle is one of the top rom-coms under Shueisha these days. Created by Kentaro Yabuki, the series follows the journey of Matsuri Kazamaki as the exorcist ninja travels with his childhood friend to protect her from spirits. But along the way, things take a turn when one of these so-called Ayakashi turns our hero into a girl and sends Matsuri on a journey to revert himself back to a man.

Want to know more about the series? You can catch up on the show's first few episodes on Crunchyroll right now. For more details, you can check out the manga's official synopsis below:

"Matsuri Kazamaki's job as an exorcist ninja means that his livelihood depends on driving away the ayakashi spirits who endanger humans. He's been protecting his childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, from the shadows for years, as she effortlessly attracts ayakashi. What will happen when Suzu encounters a creature who looks like a simple cat, but who is really Shirogane, the king of ayakashi?"

Will you be tuning back into Ayakashi Triangle once it returns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.