‘Batman And The Justice League’ Manga America Release Date Revealed

Shiori Teshirogi’s Batman and the Justice League manga is coming to the states, and you can get all the details here.

Batman and the Justice League comes from Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas creator Shiori Teshirogi, and will be hitting stores in America later this year. Fans can pick up Batman and the Justice League Manga Volume 1 on October 17th, which will feature 208 pages of comic goodness for a retail price of $12.99. Fans will get something akin to the original experience though, as it will be published in a traditional manga style (right to left) (via ICv2).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series has released monthly as part of Akita Shoten’s monthly Shonen magazine Champion Red and has met success in that market. Superman, Batman, and now Wonder Woman are more well known in the Japanese market, though not as much of the market is as familiar with characters like Green Lantern, Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash. That’s changed a bit since Justice League released, but this is another great way to become more familiar with these DC icons.

The story revolves around a young Japanese boy that comes to Gotham City in search of what really happened to his parents, scientists that died in a factory explosion. That leads him directly to Lex Luthor, who owns that factory, and has since teamed up with the Joker. Luckily Batman is already on the case and brings the rest of the Justice League with him to solve the case.

You can check out the official description for the Vol. below and you can pre-order it here.

“Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League begin a new mission in these manga tales newly translated for an American audience in Batman & The Justice League Vol. 1!

A young boy from Japan travels to Gotham City on a mission. A year before, his two parents–both scientists–were presumably killed in an explosion that destroyed an experimental power plant. But the boy believes they may still be alive. At the very least, he’s determined to find out what actually happened. But his quest soon leads to a run-in with some powerful forces–forces that require help from both Batman and the Justice League!

Mangaka Shiori Teshirogi (Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas) creates an exciting new story, combining an authentic Japanese comics approach with the World’s Greatest Superheroes. Translated into English and collected for the Western audience for the first time, collected in standard manga size trim, Batman & The Justice League Vol. 1 is phenomenal entry point for fans of the Justice League and manga alike!”