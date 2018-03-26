‘Batman Ninja’ Reviews Say It Sets “New Standard” For DC Films

When you think of Batman, Japan’s Feudal Era probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. The character is one of DC Comics’ all-stars, and Bruce Wayne has become a pop culture symbol thanks to his vigilante pursuits. This year, Batman will tie himself to Japan’s far-gone history as a special anime feature will take the superhero to the age of the samurai. And, as of right now, fans and critics have nothing bad to say about Batman Ninja.

No, really — the adaptation may be the best superhero anime mash-up audiences have seen.

This weekend, WonderCon is going down in Anaheim, CA, and the event hosted a screening of Batman Ninja. Outlets like IGN and Gamespot were able to sit in on the premiere with fans, and their glowing reviews promise audiences worldwide they will fall for this anime’s batty take on the Caped Crusader.

“Batman Ninja isn’t just a fascinating new take on Batman, with character designs by iconic Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki. The movie’s real fun comes from the violent collision of Batman universe gadgets and characters, over the top anime style action, and the setting of feudal Japan,” Gamespot writes, praising the film’s unconventional choices.

“These disparate elements come together in endless surprising ways, from the Batmobile speeding through the streets and alleys of historic Japanese villages, to the Joker–green hair tied back in a distinctive top knot–whipping out a minigun in the middle of a watery ship-to-ship battle.”

As for IGN, the vetted site did not hold back with its love for Batman Ninja. The film earned a 9.7 score, denoting it as an Editor’s Choice and calling it a “new standard for DC animated films.” The review outshines IGN’s WonderCon appraisal of Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. The animated feature screened at the annual convention and earned itself a 7.5 rating.

If you want to check out more reactions to Batman Ninja, then ComicBook has you covered. The following slides contain full-on reviews for the groundbreaking anime feature which can help you decide whether you will be seeing the movie when it goes public. Right now, Batman Ninja is slated to hit digital release on April 24 before its physical copy goes on sale in May. There are no theatrical screenings planned for the film in the US, but Japan will bring the movie to cinemas later this June.

“Batman Ninja takes everything great about the masked vigilante and twists it in a way we’ve never seen, creating a visual marvel unlike any other Batman animated movie before it. DC tried something new by bringing in visionary Japanese animators to offer a refreshing take on one of the company’s most beloved characters, and the finished product not only built upon the great adaptations that have come before, but surpassed them.” – IGN

“I know I’m the DC guy, but how many variations of Batman can one man endure? And I guess the answer is, at least one more. Because I soon found myself swept up in this amazing new Anime Batman world, and I totally enjoyed every minute of it. The story was great,with many of the anime tropes that we’ve come to expect and love, mixed in with classic Batman elements, that make Ninja Batman both exotic and familiar. And the artwork and character designs make this a visual work of art. – I saw the english version, and the vocal talent was also top notch, But there’s a Japanese version too, with subtitles. If you really want the full anime experience.” – NerdReport

“Batman Ninja is worth watching for its aesthetic alone. Okazaki’s character designs are as strong as ever, although the exaggerated female proportions on characters like Catwoman, Harley, and Poison Ivy look somewhat out of place in this setting. That doesn’t detract too much, though, and overall it’s fun simply to see how these various characters have incorporated elements of the setting into their typical costumes and disguises. Batman even briefly dresses as a visiting missionary, shaving a conspicuous bat into the top of his head. It’s ridiculous, but that’s the point–and Batman Ninja is surprisingly funny, using the clash of settings and characters for humor whenever possible.” – GameSpot

Batman: Ninja is truly one of the most bonkers animated movie I’ve ever seen and I am HERE FOR IT!! I’ll be moderating a panel with the cast and crew now in the arena at wondercon, come check it out! — Whitney Moore (@TweetneyMoore) March 24, 2018

#BatmanNinja was batshit insane, actually gundam, 100% fanservice, and I have never been happier in my entire life — Myth @ wondercon (@oldmythos) March 24, 2018

Batman Ninja is fucking insane. It was everything i wanted from a Batman anime and more. I loved every minute of it, and will definitely pick it up on Blu-Ray when it comes out. 9/10 — Dylan Cervantes (@dylanisnotapunk) March 24, 2018

#BatmanNinja really embraced the ridiculousness and beauty of anime ? It was such a fun ride!!! pic.twitter.com/tORySQ4RvZ — ?Stephanie? (@GeekPride5) March 24, 2018

Just watched the world premier of #BatmanNinja. Jesus freaking christ it was awesome! — Cisco (@space_wulf) March 24, 2018

