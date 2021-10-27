Netflix’s You Star Narrates Viral Manga Video

Netflix hasn’t been shy about its desire to conquer the small screen with both its live-action television series and the number of anime that the streaming service has been adding to its roster in recent years, with the two even being combined with the likes of Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and Avatar The Last Airbender to name a few. Now, Netflix has created a new viral video that sees the star of the thriller You narrating a video of a manga enthusiast perusing a book store selection, painting a creepy scene that lives up to the popular Netflix series.

Netflix’s You has been a success for the streaming service, with the dramatic thriller recently scoring a fourth season to continue the dark tale of Joe and Quinn, with the former regularly taking the opportunity to insert himself into the lives of those he has been stalking. If you’re unfamiliar with the Netflix hit series, the platform has the following official description for the television show:

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measure to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Netflix revealed the viral video on the streaming services Tik Tok page, acquiring the talents of star Penn Badgley to narrate a video in which a book store patron looks at manga such as Akira and Beastars, as the star of You hilariously comments on the customer’s selections:

With regards to the upcoming fourth season, producer Sera Gamble had this to say about the renewal in an official statement:

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view and it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

