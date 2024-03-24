Beastars Final Season Trailer Released

Beastars is coming back for a third and final season, and the anime has revealed the first look at what to expect with a new trailer! Beastars might have brought the second season of the anime to an end a few years ago, but it was soon announced that the franchise would be continuing with a third season. The big surprise, however, was that this new season was also announced to serve as the final one for the anime overall. Adapting the final materials from Paru Itagaki's original manga series, the final season is coming our way later this year.

Beastars Final Season was one of the many anime Netflix had shared updates for during their Anime Japan 2024 presentation over the weekend, and it was revealed that this third and final season would be broken up across two different parts. With the first part hitting some time later this year and the second part hitting "soon" after, Netflix has shared the first look at what to expect from Beastars' beginning of the end with a new trailer teasing how intense it will get. Check it out below:

What Is Beastars?

Beastars Final Season will feature both Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi returning from the first two seasons of the anime as director and scriptwriter for Studio Orange. The first part will be airing some time in 2024, and Part 2 of the season will be coming to Netflix "soon." If you wanted to catch the anime for yourself before it begins its end later this year, you can check out the first two seasons of Beastars now streaming on Netflix. They tease what to expect from the Beastars anime as a whole as such:

"It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others..."

What do you think of the first look at Beastars' final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!