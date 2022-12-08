Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down

When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.

Of course, many fans are leaning toward the idea that this countdown might come to an end with the announcement that a new Berserk anime is in the works, which would certainly make sense considering that there is still a lot of ground from the manga that no anime has covered at this point. The last time that we saw Berserk on the small screen, outside of this latest Memorial Edition, was during the two seasons that began in 2016, which began following the endpoint of the original 1997 anime. Unfortunately, these seasons were riddled with controversy as fans believed that it was unable to come close to the artwork created by Kentaro Miura.

Berserk: The Egg of The King is About to Open

Following the tragic passing of Miura, Berserk's manga has continued thanks to the mangaka's creative friends, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga seeking to bring to an end Guts' story. With Elfhelm being destroyed in the manga's pages, Guts is spiraling into some deep depression, as Griffith made off with Casca shortly after she had regained her sanity. Needless to say, there are some big moments that a new anime could cover that have never been animated before.

What do you think will be revealed when the Berserk timer comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.