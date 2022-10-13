Berserk Stirs Debate Over Guts' Most Surprising Decision to Date

Berserk's dark story has continued following Kentaro Miura's tragic passing, with the latest manga chapter picking up the pieces following the devastating events in which Griffith invaded Elfhelm. While Guts and his friends were able to use the magical local to bring back Casca's sanity, which had been gone following the horrific event known as the Eclipse, the Black Swordsman is now at odds with his quest as he reels from the tragedy that has befallen him. With writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga looking to finish the series, Guts is having a rough time.

Warning. If you have yet to read Berserk's latest chapter, Chapter 370, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some major spoiler territory for the latest adventure featuring Guts, Casca, Griffith, and the Band of the Hawk.

Now is especially a dark time for Guts and his allies, which is really saying something considering Berserk is well-known for its dark times. Following Griffith's invasion of Elfhelm, the mystical environment was stricken from the mortal world, with its denizens disappearing and taking some of the strongest allies that our heroes had ever seen before. Understandably, Guts hasn't taken the news well, especially considering that Griffith and Zodd were able to kidnap Casca shortly after her sanity was restored.

With Guts' allies worrying about him, the Black Swordsman takes a moment to reflect and apparently has come to a crossroads, as is displayed through the dark hero's internal monologue:

"All this time, when I couldn't depend on anything else, anyone else, when I had nothing, I still had your strength to hold onto! You were all I had!"

Guts dropping his sword in this latest chapter represents a dark moment for Kentaro Miura's main character, as the former mercenary has spent his entire life relying on his sword when he didn't have a family and when he could only achieve his dreams in battle. As the Dragon Slayer hits the ground, the Black Swordsman's future as a warrior is now in question as Griffith continues to expand his empire through his Band of the Hawk that unites humans and apostles.

