Berserk Fan Studio Hints at Update For Controversial Anime Project

The last time anime fans witnessed an official Berserk anime was with the arrival of Berserk: Memorial Edition in 2022. With no news of the Band of the Hawk returning to the small screen, fans took matters into their own hands by creating new projects that would focus on Guts and his brutal world. One major example was Studio Arche’s fan animation which acted as an unofficial second season to the 1997’s anime. This project was canceled once Hakusensha Inc., the holders of the Berserk license, issued a statement that the fan-anime was not associated with the franchise. On the flip side, Studio Eclypse, the fan studio that was working on Berserk: The Black Swordsman, recently hinted at some major news.

If you missed the original statement made by Berserk’s owners last year, here’s what the studio had to say, “The production of a Berserk animation is being announced on the following X Account and website (Studio Eclypse) but such production has not been authorized by Kentaro Miura (Studio Gaga), the copyright holder. In addition, the videos accompanying the announcement are being displayed without permission.” While this was enough to cancel fan studio Taka’s second season project, Eclypse stated that their Berserk anime was not canceled in light of this release last October.

The Band of the Hawk wasn’t the only project that Studio Eclypse had been working on, as later this month, the fan studio is planning to release an unofficial alternate ending to Attack on Titan. Titled Attack on Titan: Requiem, the special episode is looking to flip the script on the series finale though the story of the installment remains a mystery. Landing on January 15th, it was via this new trailer that Eclypse hinted that they had news brewing regarding their Berserk project. Eclypse stated that “We expect to have more news on The Black Swordsman project in the upcoming months, please look forward to our future announcements.”

The Controversy of Guts

In the face of the previous official statement from Studio Gaga, Eclypse had stated last October that Berserk: The Black Swordsman was not being canceled. The fan studio stated that they had not received a formal “cease and desist letter” and were working on establishing communication with the IP holders. Eclypse however did take down their previous videos of the project and their Patreon page, though reportedly no refunds were issued to fans that had donated as of the writing of this article. To cap off their previous statement, Eclypse confirmed that they would “go back to their roots” and fully self-fund animation projects in the future.

