Berserk's Latest Chapter Changes Guts' World Forever

Berserk has continued following creator Kentaro Miura's tragic passing last year, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga taking the opportunity to tell the final chapters following Guts, Casca, Griffith, and the remaining Band of the Hawk members. With the latest chapter picking up following Griffith's arrival into Elfhelm, the events following the White Hawk have changed the magical landscape forever, which might mean that a major ally to Guts might never return.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Berserk, Chapter 369, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the bleak anime franchise.

Elfhelm is officially no more. The magical island that was fit to bursting with supernatural creatures including elves, fairies, witches, and other beings, is no longer a part of the "real world" thanks to Griffith's actions and powers as the newest member of the Godhand. This comes as a serious blow to Guts and his allies, as these were the most powerful creatures that they encountered who happened to be on their side.

The heroes of Berserk traveled to Elfhelm to not only bring back Casca's sanity, which had been missing since her return from the Eclipse following the Golden Age Arc, but also as a way to power themselves up via new weaponry, a better understanding of magic, along with potential revelations when it came to things like Guts' Berserker armor. Now, nothing remains of the inhabitants and their magical environment as they've been pulled from the "corporeal world".

This might spell a serious issue for one of Guts' biggest allies that have been with him since the very first chapter, as the fairy Puck just so happened to fall in the category of Elfhlem residents. While Puck wasn't seen vanishing from the world like his brethren, we have yet to see whether he will still accompany the Black Swordsman to the end of his journey or if his time on the mortal plane has fallen to the wayside.

A new Berserk anime hasn't been revealed, though this October will see a television series released that re-edits footage from the original trilogy of films covering the Golden Age Arc, along with never before seen deleted footage. Should the popularity of the Memorial Edition skyrocket, perhaps we'll see a new anime adaptation arrive for Guts' terrifying tale.