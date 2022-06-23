Berserk Cosplay Celebrates The Series' Return With Casca

Berserk has returned following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga attempting to live up to the high standard of the mangaka who was beloved within the anime community. With the two new chapters of Berserk having arrived in the pages of Young Animal, the installments don't just focus on Guts and Griffith, but continue to highlight the journey of Casca following her awakening in the land of Elfheim. To celebrate the dark franchise's comeback, one cosplayer has brought back the powerful warrior of the Band of the Hawk.

Following the devastating events of the Eclipse, Casca had effectively lost her mind, journeying alongside Guts in a child-like state as she had completely lost her ability to not just wield a sword, but use her reasoning for the most part. In Elfheim however, Guts and his crew were able to do the impossible and restore Casca's sanity, though she is far from being out of the woods at this point. In the latest chapters, Casca is unfortunately swept up in the return of Griffith, with the brand of the Godhand still on her body and causing her some serious pain as a result of Femto arriving on the magical island.

Instagram Cosplayer Aqueha shared this fresh new take on one of the strongest soldiers of the Band of the Hawk, with Casca continuing to be torn between the dreams of two of the most important men in her life in Guts and Griffith:

Currently, no plans have been revealed when it comes to a new anime project within the world of the Band of the Hawk, though this year will see the return of the three Berserk films telling the tale of the Golden Age Arc in Japan. With the previous anime series ending in 2017, there is still plenty of material from the manga that have yet to be brought into the medium of animation and we can imagine that there are a few fans of Berserk that are hoping that the series will one day return to either the small and/or silver screen.

