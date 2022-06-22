Berserk Hypes Manga's Return With New Color Image

We're only a few days away from the return of Berserk, with writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga looking to continue the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. To get fans hyped for the arrival of Chapter 365, the publishers at Young Animal have revealed a brand new image, in color, of the Black Swordsman and his trust fairy Puck, as the dark anime franchise is looking to bring to a close the long-running series that remains a fan favorite within the anime community.

In the last chapter from Kentaro Miura, Guts and his friends had their "peaceful" stay in Elfheim interrupted by the arrival of the Moonlight Boy, the mysterious young child that has been following the gang throughout some of their latest adventures. With the final page of the previous installment revealing that the young child was in fact Griffith, or perhaps a side of the White Hawk that we haven't seen before, it was quite the cliffhanger to end the story on. While Mouri and Gaga haven't revealed how many chapters they're set to work on to wrap the story of Berserk, they've stated that they are looking to honor their departed fan by continuing Guts' journey.

Young Animal released the new colored image of Berserk's 365th Chapter, hinting that there is plenty more carnage and blood for Guts to experience in the future of the series, despite the Black Swordsman recently scoring a major victory in the series by bringing back Casca from the brink of insanity:

(Photo: Young Animal)

Berserk isn't just making a comeback within the realm of manga, this year will also see the trilogy of films hitting the small screen in Japan once again to celebrate the big return via the "Berserk Millenium Edition". As it stands, it doesn't appear as though Berserk will be receiving any new anime adaptations any time soon, though Miura's beloved series certainly has plenty of material that has yet to hit the small screen.

Are you hyped for the return of Berserk? How do you want to see the story of Guts and company come to a close?