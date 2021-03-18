Berserk Custom Nintendo Game Boy Stuns Fans

✖

The world of Berserk might not have an anime series on the horizon, but the manga continues to please fans by following the dark tale of Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk, with one fan, in particular, creating a custom Nintendo Game Boy that highlights the franchise using one of the most popular, handheld consoles in existence. The dark franchise was created by Kentaro Miura and has been weaving the epic fantasy for decades, with many fans crossing their fingers that the finale for the manga will arrive sooner rather than later.

Berserk is no stranger to the world of video games itself, though it hasn't ventured onto a Nintendo console during its history within the medium. With its latest entry being the "Musuo" game, Berserk And The Band of the Hawk, players have had the opportunity to fill the role of Guts and several other members of his former mercenary group that was ripped asunder during the horrifying event known as the "Eclipse". Much like the medium of anime, there are no current plans for Berserk to return to the world of video games but it's clear that fans are seeking to bridge the gap with creations of their own.

Reddit User Sudo_Mango89 shared this insanely impressive paint job on the original Nintendo Gameboy, capturing the ferocity of Guts the Black Swordsman as well as littering the portable hand-held device with a number of characters from Kentaro Miura's epic franchise:

Nintendo has dived into the world of hand-held devices for quite some time, with its Game Boy being the opening salvo that led the way for a number of new consoles to be released. With the Nintendo Switch, the video game company has managed to create a perfect hybrid that blends their handheld devices with standard consoles, as players can take the system on the go when they so desire. With competition such as Sony's Playstation and Microsoft's Xbox, Nintendo has definitely found a way to carve a niche for itself within the world of video games.

What do you think of this insanely stylish custom Game Boy that revisits the Band of the Hawk? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Berserk.