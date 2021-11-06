Berserk Fans Spot Numerous Easter Eggs In Elden Ring

The franchise of Dark Souls was fit to bursting with references to the dark, epic anime franchise created by Kentaro Miura, and with the spiritual successor of the popular video game series set to tell a new story in the medium, fans of Berserk are spotting a number of Easter Eggs to Guts and the Band of the Hawk. With the passing of Berserk’s creator earlier this year, fans were left heartbroken, but Miura’s death isn’t stopping fans within the industry to pay homage to the bloody tale that has influenced so many other stories along the way.

Berserk has entered into the world of video games a few times in the past, with the first entry arriving on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 with Sword Of The Berserk: Guts’ Rage, and the latest being the action-adventure title released in 2016, Berserk And The Band Of The Hawk. A new game hasn’t been confirmed for the dark anime series, but a number of fans will often refer to the Souls series as being a giant tribute to Berserk, and it seems as though the number of Easter Eggs being found in Elden Ring might point to the upcoming game being the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Prime Nostalgia was able to find a scene from the latest trailer of Elden Ring which definitely elicits a feeling that it was ripped straight from the Berserk series, with a female character who bears a striking resemblance to the anime’s Black Swordsman, who has led quite the troubled life:

https://twitter.com/PrimeNostalgia/status/1456349970450325505?s=20

Twitter User Aesir Aesthetics was able to spot a wolfen character that seems to wear the exact same Berserker armor that Guts eventually picks up later in the series following the Golden Age Arc:

[Elden Ring – Influence]



I know nothing about Elden Ring or the Wolfboi in the trailer, but he is a Berserk reference.



261 pic.twitter.com/zhhcUGtcHh — AesirAesthetics • Play SNAIL! 🐌🎮 (@AesirAesthetics) October 29, 2021

Finally, Twitter User Xenoblade98 was able to spot this ethereal tree which bears a striking resemblance to an important part of the Berserk franchise as well:

That tree in Elden Ring is giving off crazy Berserk vibes pic.twitter.com/MlBR88PkC7 — ︎-Kain- (@Xenoblade98) November 4, 2021

Dark Souls and Elden Ring clearly don’t take place in the same universe as Kentaro Miura’s anime franchise, but it’s clear that the gaming franchise will continue to pay homage to Berserk for years to come.

What do you think of these Berserk Easter Eggs spotted in Elden Ring? Did you catch any other homages in the latest game footage? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.