Tommy Wiseau, Creator of The Room, Shares Love Of Berserk

You’d be hard-pressed to think of two worlds that are more different than those of Berserk and the oddball dark comedy known as The Room, with the latter emerging from the mind of filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, gaining such a reputation that it is still regularly played during midnight screenings and has developed quite the cult following since its initial release. With the filmmaker and his movie receiving a hilarious adaptation via The Disaster Artist, Wiseau himself recently took to social media to share a post that drops him right into the world of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk.

Berserk fans could definitely use some levity this year, with the franchise losing its creator, Kentaro Miura, earlier this year. With the future of the manga being up in the air, as the last chapter by Miura himself was released earlier this month, readers have been left wondering if the series will continue under the assistants of Miura or if the story of the Band of the Hawk has come to a close within the pages of its manga. On the flip side, Berserk also doesn’t currently have any animated adaptations, following the conclusion of the second season of the 2016 anime, which is still considered quite controversial among the fan base.

Tommy Wiseau shared an image from Berserk of one of Griffith’s most powerful new members in his latest incarnation of the Band of the Hawk, Locus, with said fusion seeing Tommy’s head placed on the shoulders of the Apostle who is easily one of the most dangerous demons we’ve seen in the franchise to date:

In the latest chapter of Berserk, we not only were able to see how the story of the Black Swordsman comes to an end, but we also were able to see an outpouring of love by fans and creators alike for Kentaro Miura. Though Berserk itself might remain unfinished should Miura’s assistants not take over, the dark franchise will remain beloved within the anime community thanks to the mangaka’s hard work throughout.

