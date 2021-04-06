Berserk Will Resume Its Manga Hiatus Once More This Month

✖

Berserk has been telling the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk for decades now, with Kentaro Miura creating his dark epic fantasy manga back in the 1980s, and unfortunately, it seems as though fans of the anime franchise will have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter to arrive via its publication, Young Animal. Hiatuses are certainly nothing new for Berserk fans who have been waiting to see how the battle between Guts and Griffith will finally come to a close, but it definitely still stings the hardcore fans of the franchise.

Currently, in the pages of the manga, we've seen Griffith return from his place within the Godhand, as the demon Femto, in order to create a new Band of the Hawk that uses a combination of human soldiers and "apostles" to help in changing the world to bend to his whim. Guts, meanwhile, has traveled to the land of the fairies in a bid to return the mind of Casca, the love of his life who was driven insane thanks to the horrific events that took place during the "Eclipse". With Casca regaining her sanity, and Guts being shown the secrets behind the Berserker Armor by Skull Knight, it seems as if the "final chapter" of the black swordsman might have begun.

(Photo: GEMBA)

In the next issue of Young Animal, which will release in Japan on April 23rd, made the announcement that Kentaro Miura's Berserk will be taking some time off, clearly needing some additional time to help in putting together the next installment of the grotesquely beautiful manga series.

The world of Berserk last appeared in the world of anime thanks to the creators at Studio GEMBA and Liden Films, but many fans were taken aback by the decision of the series to dive into computer-generated animation, rather than the traditional style that the first series has relied upon. Though there hasn't been a third series or any future movies announced, fans of the dark epic are still waiting to see if Guts and his nightmare world will one day return to the small screen.

Are you disappointed to hear that Berserk is taking another hiatus? How do you predict the final battle between Guts and Griffith will play out? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.

Via Manga Mogura