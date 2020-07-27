Hunter x Hunter Is Heading to Funimation This Week

Hunter x Hunter has yet to wrap up its manga, but the anime is out there for all to see. If you have been wanting to check up on the show, then you are in luck. Funimation made an announcement earlier today about the hit series, and it turns out the brand will start airing Hunter x Hunter online starting this month. Gon is waiting for you to catch up, so you better not keep him waiting!

The big announcement was made on Funimation's blog. It was there the site said it will begin streaming Hunter x Hunter on July 31. The first 75 episodes of the anime will join the Funimation catalog where fans can enjoy them either subbed or dubbed.

"Starting July 31, you’ll be able to stream the first 75 episodes of the incredible Hunter x Hunter (2011), subbed and dubbed, on Funimation in the United States and Canada—for the first time ever," Funimation confirmed.

For those needing a refresher on Hunter x Hunter, the series was created in 1998 under Yoshihiro Togashi, the famed mangaka of Yu Yu Hakusho. The manga is still in publication today despite being on a lengthy hiatus at the moment. Over the years, Hunter x Hunter has received two anime adaptations with the first being done by Nippon Animation in 1999. However, the second anime in 2011 is considered more faithful to the manga, and that is the one joining Funimation this month.

If you are still on the fence about Hunter x Hunter, you can check out more info on the anime with its official synopsis below:

“Young Gon dreams of following in his father’s path and becoming a Hunter, an elite class of adventurer with legendary skills. But to make the grade he’ll first have to pass the extremely difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam.

“His journey leads him on the shared path of the Hunter’s exam, to lands beyond imagination and to friends who grow closer with each new trial. As the difficulty of the challenges mounts, will Gon and his friends prevail or will they wash out like so many others?”

Do you think you'll start binging Hunter x Hunter before August rolls in? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.