Berserk Unveils Its Biggest Statue To Date (And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed)

Unlike series like Chainsaw Man and One Piece, Berserk’s manga doesn’t have a routine schedule for releasing new chapters. Anime fans can often wait for months between chapters that focus on Guts and what remains of the Band of the Hawk, which is the current case for followers of Kentaro Miura’s dark series. With an anime adaptation not running and no future projects confirmed, many fans are searching for new ways to experience the beloved franchise. Thanks to Prime 1 Studio, Berserk enthusiasts will get just that, as the biggest, most unbelievable statue has been unveiled for the holiday season.

As a part of a livestream that highlighted upcoming statues from Prime 1, titled “Next Level Showcase XVI: Realms Beyond Time,” the statue producers highlighted some of the biggest statues they have in the works. The franchises that the company will take a crack at include Attack on Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, One-Punch Man, Terminator, and more. For Berserk, however, Prime 1 Studio is going above and beyond with a statue dubbed “Guts: Millennium Falcon Arc.” The said statue not only contains life-sized busts of Guts and Griffith, but also assembles the current band of heroes with individual takes on Guts, Casca, Farnese, Serpico, Isidro, and Schierke to name a few. Opening up pre-orders early in 2026, a price has yet to be revealed for this one, but we have to imagine it will easily cost thousands of dollars at the end of the day. You can check out the first look below.

ダークファンタジーの金字塔

『ベルセルク』より

「ガッツ 千年帝国の鷹編」の

最新情報をお送りします🗡️



※本製品は現在監修中です。



What Lies Ahead, Struggler?

Following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, the artist’s friends at Studio Gaga decided to continue the manga in honor of the mangaka. With Miura’s friend Kouji Mori taking over writing duties, using notes and conversations to help end Guts’ story, various chapters have been released that focus on the main character struggling with Griffith and his newly forged take on the Band of the Hawk. Unfortunately for Guts, he might have wished his story had ended thanks to the challenges currently being thrown his way.

When last we left the Black Swordsman, Guts and company found familiar allies in the empire known as Kushan. Unfortunately, the protagonist hasn’t earned the trust of Kushan, with the nation’s leaders seeing Guts as more of a threat than an ally. Deciding to exile Guts to a mysterious cave that might push him to his limit, it has been months since the manga released a new chapter. Fingers crossed that Berserk will return at some point in 2026, with more chapters of its manga and, hopefully, an announcement that the bleak series will make a comeback in the anime world. Certainly, there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be brought to the screen at this point.

What do you think of this jaw-dropping statue that is coming from Prime 1 Studio? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!