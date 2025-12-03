Berserk Will Officially Animate Long-Awaited Storyline (But Not How You Might Think)

For years, Berserk has truly put its fans to the test when it comes to anime adaptations. The last entry in the dark tale from creator Kentaro Miura was Berserk: Memorial Edition, a compilation series that assembled footage from the previous film trilogy, covering the Golden Age Arc. Prior to this series, the Berserk 2016 anime has become a notorious anime, as many fans still reel from the animation they deem unable to hit the same heights as the manga. Shockingly enough, while a new series has yet to be confirmed for the screen, an official new project is animating one of the manga’s wildest storylines.

In a shocking twist, an upcoming Berserk “pachinko machine” will animate the fight against the Sea God, a battle that took place from chapters 316 to 321 in the manga. During this battle, Guts and his band of adventurers fought against a terror that looked ripped straight from a work of H.P. Lovecraft’s. Taking place during Guts’ time at sea, which consisted of years of the manga’s runtime, the battle has yet to be animated in any way, shape, or form. Luckily, the upcoming pachinko machines that focus on Kentaro Miura’s dark work are preparing to explore this battle using CG animation that you can witness for yourselves below. This might not be the method that fans are hoping to see Berserk make a comeback, but it shows that there is still plenty of interest in the beloved franchise.

⚠ EPILEPSY WARNING.

Footage from a Pachinko Parlor of Berserk Musou 2pic.twitter.com/GMy4OfUA0T https://t.co/VAo0tUb7rj — Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ (@berserkartvault) December 1, 2025

What Was The Latest Berserk Storyline Animated?

The last truly “new” anime episode of Berserk that aired was in 2017, with the second season of the now notorious adaptation. Following Guts gaining the power of the Berserker armor and using said armor to cut his way through plenty of Apostles, the Black Swordsman and his band of wayward heroes arrived in the city of Vritannis. While Guts might have gained a newfound power, the supernatural armor was quite difficult to control and remains a cursed object in the protagonist’s arsenal to this day.

This prior anime series adapted events that followed the Golden Age Arc, bringing the Berserk anime adaptation to around the 230th chapter of the manga. To this day, this means that there are over one hundred and fifty chapters of the printed page that have yet to be animated, outside of these upcoming Pachinko machines, of course. Unfortunately, there are rarely machines like this that make their way from Japan to North America, as pachinko hasn’t gained the same popularity in the West as the East.

If you’re unaware of just how big pachinko has become in Japan, Berserk is far from the only anime franchise to receive its own machines. Franchises such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and countless others have had their own dedicated machines, so it makes sense that Berserk would also receive this wild honor.

