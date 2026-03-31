Berserk Writer’s Classic Series Finally Coming to America

Since the passing of legendary creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk has been releasing new chapters thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. While it’s been several months since we last saw Guts return with a new chapter, the dark series remains a fan-favorite. Before jumping into the Band of the Hawk’s story, Mori was both a friend of Miura and a manga writer with creations all his own. Later this year, Dark Horse Comics is planning to bring one of Kouji’s classic series to North America for the first time ever, which makes sense considering Mori’s rising success.

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In December of this year, Dark Horse is planning to bring Suicide Island to the West. While this manga might not focus on Apostles and the Godhand, it is still a story that features dark subject matter on the same level as Berserk. First released in Japan in 2008, the series ran for seventeen volumes before ending in 2016. Following this initial release, Mori and Suicide Island would return for a sequel that ran from 2019 to 2022 for six volumes. Suicide Island, surprisingly, never received an anime adaptation, though this shouldn’t stop you from checking out the first volume when it arrives later this year if you’ve been a fan of Mori’s work on Berserk.

What is Suicide Island?

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If this is your first time hearing of this series, here’s how Dark Horse describes the world from Kouji Mori, “If a suicide attempt survivor can barely live in modern Japan, how would one fair alone on the remote Suicide Island? In a manga series that evokes both Lord of the Flies and Battle Royale, a young Japanese man, Sei, is transported to the mysterious, remote Suicide Island after a failed suicide attempt, where he must live the rest of his days or figure out how to die! With society turning its back on many suicidal citizens, the island fills up with haunted, driven characters, often in conflict with each other and sometimes barely holding onto sanity!”

While Mori’s past work has big news for manga fans, we unfortunately can’t say the same about Berserk. Chapter 383 of Guts and his dark world arrived last year, with no current updates letting Berserk fans know when to expect the Black Swordsman to return. When last we left our doomed protagonist, he and his allies were in the nation of Kushan, seemingly finding allies in the fight against Griffith and his new kingdom filled with humans and demons alike. With Casca kidnapped and Guts placed inside a mysterious cave that might spell his doom, readers are counting down the days until Chapter 384 arrives. With no new anime adaptation of the series in the works, Berserk fans might be waiting some time before seeing Miura’s dark world make a comeback.

What do you think of Kouji Mori’s work making its way to North America? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Dark Horse Comics