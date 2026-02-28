Berserk Announces Major Update as Fans Await Series Return

While some manga, such as One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, will have regular schedules, there are more than a few printed stories that need more time in the oven. Such is the case with Berserk, which has continued releasing new chapters with new creative team, Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. As fans wait for the manga’s next chapter months after its latest release, Berserk has shared a major update when it comes to its North American release as well as how successful the series has become in the West.

In an official announcement from Dark Horse Comics, the comic book publisher that brings the Band of the Hawk’s printed tale to North America, Berserk has confirmed to have ten million copies in circulation in the U.S. This statistic includes both the individual manga volumes, along with the Berserk Deluxe Editions, which compile the numerous chapters of the series. On top of the milestone announcement, Dark Horse confirmed that Berserk’s 43rd manga volume will release on October 27th. Adding to this reveal, the publisher noted that there is “no update on volume 15 of the Berserk Deluxe Edition” as there isn’t enough manga material as of yet to create it. You can check out the announcement for yourselves by clicking here.

Berserk’s Dark Future

young animal

For those who might need a refresher on what is taking place in Berserk’s manga, the dark tale released its 383rd chapter last year. In it, Guts has been placed inside a mysterious cave by the empire known as Kushan, with the Eastern Empire not trusting the Black Swordsman thanks to having the Godhand’s brand on his neck. With none having freed themselves from this supernatural enclosure, Berserk fans are still waiting to see what lies in wait for Guts as no current updates have been revealed regarding chapter 384. With Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga forging forward using notes and conversations from deceased creator Kentaro Miura, Berserk is still aiming to deliver a grand finale to the series.

When it comes to anime adaptations, Berserk has unfortunately not confirmed whether a new series is in the works. What makes this fact so unfortunate is that there is a wealth of events and battles from the manga that have never been animated. The last time that we saw Guts and the Band of the Hawk in animation was with Berserk: Memorial Edition, a compilation series that fused together the trilogy of films covering the Golden Age Arc. Should Berserk one day return to the screen, many fans would wonder if it would start from the beginning or follow what took place in the now nefarious 2016 adaptation. Regardless of whether the series returns to the screen, Berserk’s legacy in the manga world will never be forgotten.

