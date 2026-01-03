Berserk Writer Shares New Years Update on The Series’ Return

It’s been months since the last time we witnessed Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk in action, but there has yet to be word on when we can expect the new chapter of Berserk’s manga to arrive. Luckily, to kick off the new year, the writer who has taken the reins of the series following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, Kouji Mori had a special update for strugglers. In a New Year’s post, Mori reveals his plans for 2026 and confirms that the dark manga series is far from finished.

In a new social media post, Kouji Mori confirms that he is continuing to oversee the creator of Berserk in 2026, while also hilariously confirming that he will take no part in drawing the series, “Happy New Year! Looking forward to your continued support this year too! This year as well, I’ll be tackling my own serialization and supervision of Berserk with full effort. As always, I won’t be drawing Guts in the main story! Rest assured. That said, Guts is really difficult to draw. My Kurosaki is truly amazing!” Since Miura passed, the artists of Studio Gaga, the mangaka’s former assistants, have taken the reins of the series and helped produce the current chapters in Guts’ bleak life.

今年もよろしくお願い致します！！

今年も自分の連載、ベルセルク監修と全力で挑んで参ります🔥

いつも通り 本編で私がガッツを描く事はこざいません！ご安心を〜😅

それにしてもガッツは難しいですね…黒崎君は本当に凄い！！ pic.twitter.com/Mus96WAd2r — 森恒二 Ｄダイバー 創世のタイガ ベルセルク監修 (@morichankenchan) January 2, 2026

The Black Swordsman’s New Year

When last we left Guts, the Black Swordsman was dealing with quite a scenario within the foreign nation of Kushan. The Eastern Empire previously managed to survive an assault from Griffith and his newly forged, demonic Band of the Hawk, but this fact doesn’t mean that they looked at Guts like an ally. While the protagonist’s allies were welcomed with open arms, Guts’ brand has the leaders of Kushan believing him to be a potential mole for the Apostles. Deciding to exile Guts to a mysterious cave, readers have yet to see what the dark locale has in store for the one-eyed swordsman, though it seems highly likely that we’ll get a better idea this year.

As for a potential Berserk anime adaptation, there is only bad news on that front. Since the release of Berserk: Memorial Edition, the compilation series that cut up the Golden Age Arc trilogy into a television series, no anime studio has announced that they will be tackling the dark epic. Even though Berserk has had multiple anime adaptations, there remain years worth of manga stories that have yet to be adapted. Major battles created by Kentaro Miura haven’t been animated, despite the 2016 Berserk anime series depicting new material beyond the original 1997 adaptation. While Devil May Cry showrunner Adi Shankar has hinted at the idea of creating a new take on the Berserk franchise for Netflix, nothing has materialized as of yet when it comes to reimagining the lives of Guts, Griffith, and Casca.

What do you think of the big update from the current writer of Berserk?